Two hit by gunfire in Aurora

59 min ago

Two people were hit by gunfire around 12:25 p.m. Thursday while in front of a house on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Aurora, police said. Both victims were treated at an area hospital for nonlife-threatening wounds.

