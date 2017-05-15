Two Brothers Summer Festival 2017
In two weeks, you can have too good of a time for two days at the Two Brothers Summer Festival happening June 2 - 3, 2017 at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. This is the 9th Annual Two Brothers Summer Festival and is a craft beer and music festival hosted by Two Brothers Brewing Company whose ultimate goal of raising money for local charities.
