Three people wounded in two, separate Aurora shootings
According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the first incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. outside a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street on the city's Near West Side. Two Aurora men, ages 19 and 25, were standing on the home's front porch when they were struck by gunfire, Ferrelli said "While the victims provided little information to the police, detectives learned that the shots were apparently fired by two men who both approached and fled on foot," Ferrelli said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC