Three people wounded in two, separate Aurora shootings

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the first incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. outside a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street on the city's Near West Side. Two Aurora men, ages 19 and 25, were standing on the home's front porch when they were struck by gunfire, Ferrelli said "While the victims provided little information to the police, detectives learned that the shots were apparently fired by two men who both approached and fled on foot," Ferrelli said.

