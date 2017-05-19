Summer slowdowns: What to expect with Metra stations, tracks and road crossings
This week, WGN's Sarah Jindra is talking to the region's top transportation officials about the slowdowns commuters can expect on the roads and rails this summer and beyond. In Friday's piece, she sits down with Don Orseno, CEO of Metra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
