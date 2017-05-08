PTi Names Forbis Director of Business Development
PTi/Processing Technologies International has named machinery industry veteran Rick Forbis as its director of business development. In his 32-year career Forbis has worked for LCI Corp., Merritt Davis, Southern Plastics Equipment, Nordson EDI and most recently Battenfeld-Cincinnnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr '17
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|WolfPapillon
|13
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC