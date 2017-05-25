Police: Aurora shootout started when ...

Police: Aurora shootout started when man pointed gun at cops

48 min ago

Aurora police said undercover officers fired first in a shootout Wednesday morning during an undercover operation on the 900 block of Grove Street on the city's near east side. In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, police issued an update on their investigation, with a key change being that police opened fire after one suspect raised his gun and pointed it at an officer.

