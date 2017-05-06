Penn State Adds Three-Star OT Bryce Effner To 2018 Class
James Franklin added offensive tackle to Penn State's 2018 recruiting class with the addition of three-star prospect Bryce Effner out of Aurora, IL. Effner chose the Nittany Lions ahead of other offers from Maryland and Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|2 hr
|LEO 477
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|20 hr
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr '17
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|WolfPapillon
|13
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC