Penn State Adds Three-Star OT Bryce E...

Penn State Adds Three-Star OT Bryce Effner To 2018 Class

James Franklin added offensive tackle to Penn State's 2018 recruiting class with the addition of three-star prospect Bryce Effner out of Aurora, IL. Effner chose the Nittany Lions ahead of other offers from Maryland and Minnesota.

