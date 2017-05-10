News Spe names honored service member...

News Spe names honored service members and fellows at Antec 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Plastics News

The Society of Plastics Engineers named three honored service members and four fellows at the society's Antec 2017 conference in Anaheim. Donald Duvall , a senior managing consultant with the Aurora, Ill, office of Engineering Systems Inc. A member of SPE since 1981, he has served on the board of directors and as chairman of the Engineering Properties and Structure Division and the Failure Analysis and Prevention Special Interest Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Chicago passes referendum.... Tue resident 1
News Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor... May 6 LEO 477 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May 5 Get your life 7
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Apr 23 RECENTLY RELEASED 4
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
CAT shutting down Apr '17 Bulldozer 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at May 11 at 8:44PM CDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC