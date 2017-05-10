News Spe names honored service members and fellows at Antec 2017
The Society of Plastics Engineers named three honored service members and four fellows at the society's Antec 2017 conference in Anaheim. Donald Duvall , a senior managing consultant with the Aurora, Ill, office of Engineering Systems Inc. A member of SPE since 1981, he has served on the board of directors and as chairman of the Engineering Properties and Structure Division and the Failure Analysis and Prevention Special Interest Group.
