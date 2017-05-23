New STEM gaming program to be offered at Aurora library
At this special game night, STEM-themed board games, digital apps, and cool gadgets will ensure that teens associate learning with fun! "STEM Gaming for Teens" will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in the small meeting room at the Eola Road Branch, 555 S. Eola Road in Aurora.
