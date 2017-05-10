New Protocol Helped Save IL Heart Attack Victim

May 10--Joking around with family and firefighters, Dan Heineman of Aurora doesn't look like someone whose heart quit on him a few weeks ago. Aurora Fire Department officials say they've had better results this year in getting people to resume breathing on their own again, amid regional changes in emergency protocol requiring paramedics to treat cardiac arrest patients for a half hour on site before moving them to a hospital.

