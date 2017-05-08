Naperville North student writes about school's 'pressure culture'
Tessa Newman, a junior at Naperville North High School, wrote an online petition called "The Naperville North Pressure Culture Must Change" to call for the school, parents and students to work together to make more career options seem desirable and redefine a broader idea of success. Naperville North High School Principal Stephanie Posey says the school wants to be "on the forefront" of the increasing focus on mental health to help students handle the pressures they face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr '17
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|WolfPapillon
|13
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC