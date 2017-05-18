Music notes: PIQNIQ a strong lead-in ...

Music notes: PIQNIQ a strong lead-in to summer fests

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Daily Herald

This year, West suburban Lucky Boys Confusion and Wilmette's K.Flay join fun national acts on the big stage as PIQNIQ gives some love to local talent. This year's lineup includes Brit rockers The 1975, indie rock from Bleachers, throwback radio-friendly pop-punksters Jimmy Eat World and '90s industrial rock from Stabbing Westward, along with Highly Suspect, Sum 41, Joywave and Warpaint.

