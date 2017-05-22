MUSIC: Fogerty will perform July 14 A...

MUSIC: Fogerty will perform July 14 Aurora concert

Rock 'n' roll icon John Fogerty will perform 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at RiverEdge Park on the Fox River. Phone and walk-up sales will begin 10 a.m. Friday, May 26. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty helped pen some of the most memorable songs in rock 'n' roll, including "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising" and "Fortunate Son."

