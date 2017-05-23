Man skips trial, convicted of 2012 Aurora cocaine deal
A 40-year-old Oswego man was convicted of a 2012 cocaine deal this week and faces between nine and 40 years in prison. Rumaldo Anzaldua, however, never showed up for his trial and an arrest warrant has been issued.
