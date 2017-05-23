Kristin Chenoweth to play the Paramount in Aurora
Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth performs at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets go on sale soon to see Kristin Chenoweth at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress performs a concert billed as "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $75 and $85.
