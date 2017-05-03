Kane Co. grants drying up along with riverboat profits
Shrinking profits for Elgin's Grand Victoria Riverboat will fuel the lowest total amount of riverboat grants ever awarded by Kane County. The county board's executive committee locked in slightly less than $750,000 in riverboat grants for external agencies Wednesday.
