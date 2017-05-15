Irvin fills Aurora city council vacan...

Irvin fills Aurora city council vacancy with economic development expert

Sherman Jenkins, former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission, will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the remainder of Mayor Richard C. Irvin's alderman-at-large term on the city council. Sherman Jenkins, the former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission , has been named to the alderman-at-large seat held by Mayor Richard C. Irvin.

