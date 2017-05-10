Investigators say Aurora police recru...

Investigators say Aurora police recruit ran red light before crash

54 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Investigators say that an Aurora police recruit ran a red light in a squad car before a crash that injured an officer with the department. The recruit was driving a police SUV with a senior officer in the passenger seat when it collided with a citizen's car in March, causing serious injury to the senior officer, according to a DuPage Sheriff's Office investigation.

