Homeless woman charged after Aurora Library attack
A homeless woman has been arrested on felony charges she fought with another homeless woman at the Aurora Public Library in April, throwing a chair and breaking the woman's rib. Brenda S. Lee, 42, was arrested after police found her Thursday at Hesed House , 659 S. River St., and felony charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, and misdemeanor battery were filed the next day, according to police and court records.
