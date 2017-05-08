Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois name additions to board of directors

The Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois announced additions to its board of directors at the organization's annual meeting on April 29. The board consists of dedicated volunteers who will assist in strategy and oversight for Girl Scouts residing in all or parts of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties. The board appointed Gretchen Guimarin of Lake Zurich as associate director.

