Frontida BioPharm Launches Expansion Efforts

Friday May 26

After receiving a closure letter for its Philadelphia manufacturing site on May 4, 2017 from FDA, Frontida BioPharm launched their operations expansion initiatives. The closure letter was received 8 months after the FDA issued a Warning Letter to Frontida based on an FDA inspection of the site occurring between June 15 and July 17, 2015, prior to Frontida's purchase and operation of the facility.

