Frontida BioPharm Launches Expansion Efforts
After receiving a closure letter for its Philadelphia manufacturing site on May 4, 2017 from FDA, Frontida BioPharm launched their operations expansion initiatives. The closure letter was received 8 months after the FDA issued a Warning Letter to Frontida based on an FDA inspection of the site occurring between June 15 and July 17, 2015, prior to Frontida's purchase and operation of the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbing down high school
|18 hr
|Fed up cracka
|13
|Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!!
|May 28
|Proofofit
|1
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|May 23
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC