Editorial: Roundabouts an intriguing ...

Editorial: Roundabouts an intriguing option for intersection improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

There is no traditional intersection and there are no traffic signals or vehicles stopped and waiting for a green light to move forward. There's only a continuous flow of vehicles moving into the circle and out on one of its roadway spokes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May 13 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
News Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor... May 6 LEO 477 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May 5 Get your life 7
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Apr 23 RECENTLY RELEASED 4
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC