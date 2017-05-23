Dungeons & Dragons at Aurora Public Library
The Aurora Public Library's Eola Road Branch is introducing a new program series: Dungeons & Dragons for Teens and Adults. Let your imagination run wild and lose yourself in a fantasy world with the classic tabletop role-playing game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|The Now Adult
|15
|Elliptigo Bike
|May 17
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC