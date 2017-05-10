Construction set to begin on Blackhawk Park
Construction on the much-anticipated Blackhawk Park is set to begin this summer, following approval by the Fox Valley Park District Board of Commissioners for a $640,900 bid to R.C. Wegman Construction Company of Aurora. Located alongside Galena Boulevard between Blackhawk and View streets, the 2.8-acre site is where the original West Aurora High School stood since 1905.
