Cleanup due to heavy storms begins this morning
Wind and tree damage has been reported in Long Grove, Elgin and Oak Lawn. Expect delays on Long Grove Road west of Route 53 due to a downed tree in the roadway, while Liberty Street remains closed between Laurel Street and Eastview Street in Elgin due to another tree in the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elliptigo Bike
|16 hr
|OswegoAmerican
|2
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May 13
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15)
|May 5
|Get your life
|7
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC