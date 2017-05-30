Bookmobile, outreach roundup comes to...

Bookmobile, outreach roundup comes to Santori Library June 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Daily Herald

Aurora Public Library staff are planning a Bookmobile Roundup at the Santori Library on Friday, June 2, with outreach services vehicles from other libraries, including Gail Borden in Elgin, Fountaindale in Bolingbrook, White Oak in Romeoville, Lynwood-Glenwood, and Skokie. Aurora Public Library will host 13 libraries in a daylong Bookmobile and Outreach Roundup on Friday, June 2 at the Richard and Gina Santori Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dumbing down high school 14 hr Fed up cracka 13
Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!! May 28 Proofofit 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May 23 The Now Adult 15
Elliptigo Bike May 17 OswegoAmerican 2
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May 13 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May 5 Get your life 7
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC