Bookmobile, outreach roundup comes to Santori Library June 2

Aurora Public Library staff are planning a Bookmobile Roundup at the Santori Library on Friday, June 2, with outreach services vehicles from other libraries, including Gail Borden in Elgin, Fountaindale in Bolingbrook, White Oak in Romeoville, Lynwood-Glenwood, and Skokie. Aurora Public Library will host 13 libraries in a daylong Bookmobile and Outreach Roundup on Friday, June 2 at the Richard and Gina Santori Public Library.

