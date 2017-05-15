Aurora set to observe Vets Week

Aurora's Veterans Advisory Council is planning Vets Week Aurora beginning on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and running through Memorial Day. • The Armed Forces Day Car Show is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at West Aurora Plaza, 2131 W. Galena Blvd. There is a $15 entry fee for all vehicles, 50/50 drawing, and judged show with music.

