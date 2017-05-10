Aurora police find stash of drugs dur...

Aurora police find stash of drugs during search; 2 men charged

Aurora police officers found cocaine, marijuana, cannabis wax, a gun and more than 1,200 prescription pills while conducting a search warrant last week, according to a Wednesday news release. Officers and the K-9 unit searched a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street about 7:15 p.m. May 5, police said.

