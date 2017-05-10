Aurora police chase leads to charges,...

Aurora police chase leads to charges, recovery of guns

A high-speed police chase Sunday night in Aurora led to charges against a 34-year-old man and the recovery of two guns. Aurora police went to a gas station in the 400 block of South Lincolnway Street to help North Aurora officers who were investigating an assault about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release.

