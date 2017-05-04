Aurora named one of America's most diverse cities
Hemi Shaha of Aurora prepares for a performance at the Diwali Festival in Aurora last fall with a dance troupe from the Tarana Kathak Academy. The event was sponsored by the Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC