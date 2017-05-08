Aurora man victim of fatal Route 71 c...

Aurora man victim of fatal Route 71 crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A Marseilles teenager was in a collision Sunday morning in Kendall County that left an Aurora man dead. At 8:50 a.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, driven by 18-year-old Julia Frick, of Marseilles, was going south on Route 71 just north of Newark when it crossed into the path of a northbound 2005 Lexus driven by Robert Hoglund, 49, of Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor... May 6 LEO 477 1
Low Income Housing - Mill Street Station (May '15) May 5 Get your life 7
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Apr 23 RECENTLY RELEASED 4
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
CAT shutting down Apr '17 Bulldozer 1
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Mar '17 WolfPapillon 13
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kane County was issued at May 08 at 8:15PM CDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC