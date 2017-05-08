Aurora man victim of fatal Route 71 crash
A Marseilles teenager was in a collision Sunday morning in Kendall County that left an Aurora man dead. At 8:50 a.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, driven by 18-year-old Julia Frick, of Marseilles, was going south on Route 71 just north of Newark when it crossed into the path of a northbound 2005 Lexus driven by Robert Hoglund, 49, of Aurora.
