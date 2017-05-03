Aurora man killed in one-car crash

A 29-year-old Aurora man is dead following a late night one-car crash on Aurora's west side. Anthony Moore, 29, of the 1900 block of Fescue Drive, was found about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday inside a 2017 Nissan Murano SUV on Kenilworth Place, just west of Kingsway Drive.

