Aurora man faces gun charges after resident tip
Complaints from residents led Aurora police to arrest a man in possession of a stolen gun last week, according to a news release posted Wednesday on Facebook. Residents reported possible narcotics sales occurring in the area of Edinburgh Park, Cumberland Lane and Edinburgh Court on the city's south side, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr '17
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC