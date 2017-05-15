Aurora man charged with child rape, abuse over eight years

A 77-year-old Aurora man was arrested late last week on charges he sexually assaulted and abused a girl he knew over an eight-year span. Inocente Delgado, of the 500 block of Binder Street, was charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all of which are felonies, according to Kane County court records.

