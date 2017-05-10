Aurora man charged in fatal Napervill...

Aurora man charged in fatal Naperville crash

A 34-year-old Aurora man has been charged in connection with a single-vehicle fatal DUI crash in Naperville. Michael Vera, of the 200 block of West New York Street, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence for the Nov. 23 crash that killed David R. Dokken, also of Aurora.

