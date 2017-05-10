Aurora Cosmopolitan Club to celebrate 90th anniversary May 20
Oswego resident Frankie Bush, 8, and Stanley, his diabetic-alert dog, are special guests at the Aurora Cosmopolitan Club's 90th anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Tanner House museum in Aurora. The Aurora Cosmopolitan Club will celebrate its 90th anniversary from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Tanner House museum, 317 Cedar St. in Aurora.
