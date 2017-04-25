Yorkville motorcyclist critically injured in Aurora crash

A 57-year-old Naperville woman has been cited in a crash involving the SUV she was driving and a motorcycle driven by a 55-year-old Yorkville man, who was critically injured in the collision early Tuesday on Aurora 's Far East Side. Police Tuesday afternoon said they were continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred at about 5:40 a.m. at Ogden Avenue and Commons Drive.

