Yorkville motorcyclist critically injured in Aurora crash
A 57-year-old Naperville woman has been cited in a crash involving the SUV she was driving and a motorcycle driven by a 55-year-old Yorkville man, who was critically injured in the collision early Tuesday on Aurora 's Far East Side. Police Tuesday afternoon said they were continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred at about 5:40 a.m. at Ogden Avenue and Commons Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC