When code words like 'tamales' actually mean drugs

When is picking up a pair of pants from the tailor and buying a tamale -- or maybe a whole pot of them -- not quite what it seems? Court documents detailing a yearlong effort to bring down a multimillion-dollar drug pipeline that shipped dozens of kilograms of heroin from Mexico to the suburbs reveal the secret phrases and code words authorities say suspected smugglers used to keep their operations hidden. Affidavits detailing the probe reveal the secretive language authorities say the accused dealers used hoping to persuade anyone listening that they were engaged in mundane chatter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.