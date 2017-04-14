When code words like 'tamales' actual...

When code words like 'tamales' actually mean drugs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

When is picking up a pair of pants from the tailor and buying a tamale -- or maybe a whole pot of them -- not quite what it seems? Court documents detailing a yearlong effort to bring down a multimillion-dollar drug pipeline that shipped dozens of kilograms of heroin from Mexico to the suburbs reveal the secret phrases and code words authorities say suspected smugglers used to keep their operations hidden. Affidavits detailing the probe reveal the secretive language authorities say the accused dealers used hoping to persuade anyone listening that they were engaged in mundane chatter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 75
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Mar 30 WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC