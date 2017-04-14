West Aurora High to put on 'Guys and Dolls' April 27-29
Director Ken Ruffalo, center, takes seniors Mary Currie, left, as Sarah Brown and Trevor Frueh as Arvide Abernathy through a scene during rehearsal for West Aurora's upcoming musical, "Guys and Dolls." West Aurora High School Drama Troupe 2013 will be presenting their spring musical "Guys and Dolls" at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, April 27-29, in the school auditorium, 1201 W. New York St. in Aurora.
