'Wayne's World' look-alike contest part of celebration April 13

Calling all Wayne and Garth types -- Luigi's Pizza in Aurora will host a look-alike contest in tandem with Aurora's ongoing celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Wayne's World." Fans of the 1992 movie are invited to wear their best flannel or perhaps red mini dress and participate in the official Party On look-alike contest at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Luigi's Pizza temporarily renamed its indoor arcade "Noah's Arcade" in honor of the celebrations after a fictional arcade in the movie.

