'Wayne's World' look-alike contest pa...

'Wayne's World' look-alike contest part of celebration April 13

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Calling all Wayne and Garth types -- Luigi's Pizza in Aurora will host a look-alike contest in tandem with Aurora's ongoing celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Wayne's World." Fans of the 1992 movie are invited to wear their best flannel or perhaps red mini dress and participate in the official Party On look-alike contest at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Luigi's Pizza temporarily renamed its indoor arcade "Noah's Arcade" in honor of the celebrations after a fictional arcade in the movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 75
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Mar 30 WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC