Volunteer crews install motion-detector lights to deter crime in three Aurora wards
Tim Forbes, superintendent of streets for the city of Aurora, was part of a three-man crew Saturday that installed motion-activated security lights on residences as part of the new "Light up the Neighborhood" initiative. Tim Forbes, superintendent of streets for the city of Aurora, was part of a three-man crew Saturday that installed motion-activated security lights on residences as part of the new "Light up the Neighborhood" initiative.
