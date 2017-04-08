Volunteer crews install motion-detect...

Volunteer crews install motion-detector lights to deter crime in three Aurora wards

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Tim Forbes, superintendent of streets for the city of Aurora, was part of a three-man crew Saturday that installed motion-activated security lights on residences as part of the new "Light up the Neighborhood" initiative. Tim Forbes, superintendent of streets for the city of Aurora, was part of a three-man crew Saturday that installed motion-activated security lights on residences as part of the new "Light up the Neighborhood" initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Thu Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Thu Surrender Kookis 75
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Mar 30 WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC