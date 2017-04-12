Valleybrook Community Church, without a building, still feels like home

A girl walks a hallway in the former Kaneland Middle School building during Palm Sunday service at Valleybrook Community Church on April 9. Worshippers Brian Hyslop, Reggie Greene and Joyce Kruse greet each other before beginning Palm Sunday service in the former Kaneland Middle School building in Maple Park on April 9. Valleybrook Community Church uses both Kaneland middle school buildings for worship services and special events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.