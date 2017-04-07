Spring Salad Luncheon set in North Aurora
An annual Spring Salad Luncheon will be presented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 by the Faith Guild of Union Congregational Church in North Aurora. The event will feature an all-you-can-eat meal with beverage and dessert included for $8.
