South Naperville road realignment set to start Monday
A diagonal road that stops and starts in south Naperville is getting realigned beginning Monday to allow a new subdivision to take shape. When the project concludes, Wolf's Crossing Road will be continuous and connected between Normantown Road and 95th Street -- instead of separated by an odd geometry of intersections that leaves an empty field in between.
