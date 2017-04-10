Sign up for 14th annual Rover Rescue ...

Sign up for 14th annual Rover Rescue Pet Dog Show

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Big, small, purebred or not, your dog could be the next champion of the 14th annual Rover Rescue Pet Dog Show. This family event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Aurora Turners Club at 1335 Mitchell Road in Aurora.

