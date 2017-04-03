Reward offered in Aurora weapons theft
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who stole numerous firearms late last month from J.R. Shooting Sports at 519 North Oakhurst Drive in Aurora, authorities said Wednesday. The reward was announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Aurora Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.
