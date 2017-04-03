Prosecutors want 10-year sentence for man who touched women's feet

DuPage County prosecutors Monday asked for a 10-year prison sentence for an Aurora man who has been banned from several suburban libraries for rubbing his bare feet on unsuspecting women. Omar Carlton, 45, of the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated battery in a public place after authorities said he used his bare feet to touch women's feet last year at the Warrenville Public Library and in 2015 at the North Central College library in Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.