Police say pawnshop law helped charge Aurora man in 5 burglaries

Thursday

Aurora police are crediting the city's pawnshop ordinance for helping to secure charges in five burglaries on the city's west side between January and March. J.C. Knotts, 34, of the 400 block of Ingleside Avenue in Aurora, has been charged with two felony counts of residential burglary and three other felony burglaries, according to Kane County court records.

