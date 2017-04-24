Police say pawnshop law helped charge Aurora man in 5 burglaries
Aurora police are crediting the city's pawnshop ordinance for helping to secure charges in five burglaries on the city's west side between January and March. J.C. Knotts, 34, of the 400 block of Ingleside Avenue in Aurora, has been charged with two felony counts of residential burglary and three other felony burglaries, according to Kane County court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC