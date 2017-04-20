Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Cut by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora
OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period.
