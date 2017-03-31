One year since Virginia State Trooper...

One year since Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer's end of watch

One year has passed since Virginia State Trooper Chad P. Dermyer was murdered during a training exercise at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Station, by a man with a violent past who shot Dermyer at point blank range, multiple times. Trooper Dermyer was at the bus station on Boulevard with 16 troopers, special agents and supervisors as part of a specialized training on criminal interdiction practices, a method of proactive policing where officers engage citizens and hone skills to detect criminal activity.

