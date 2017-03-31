One year since Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer's end of watch

One year has passed since Virginia State Trooper Chad P. Dermyer was murdered during a training exercise at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Station, by a man with a violent past who shot Dermyer at point blank range, multiple times. Trooper Dermyer was at the bus station on Boulevard with 16 troopers, special agents and supervisors as part of a specialized training on criminal interdiction practices, a method of proactive policing where officers engage citizens and hone skills to detect criminal activity.

